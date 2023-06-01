Teen Birthrate Hits a New Low, as Rates for Older Women Continue to Rise

Birthrates for women between the ages of 15 and 19 reached a record low in 2022, an average decline of 8% each year since 2007, according to a preliminary analysis by the CDC.

The teen birthrate in the U.S. has been dropping since 1991, a trend brought on in part by higher levels of teen abstinence as well as the use of birth control, according to the CDC. Still, the teen birthrate remains higher in the U.S. than in most other Western industrialized nations.

"The number is not zero and teens get pregnant all the time, who may not want to be pregnant but may not be aware of contraceptive options," Dr. Monica Woll Rosen, an obstetrics and gynecology professor at Michigan Medicine, told ABC.

The birth rate among 20 to 24-year-olds also hit a record low at 60.4 births per 1,000 women, another indicator that many women are waiting longer to have children.

"Declining birthrates, especially among those in their teens and early 20s, is a good thing, because a lot of these pregnancies are unplanned, Karen Guzzo, director of the Carolina Population Center at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, told NBC. "This means people are having babies when they want to."

Meanwhile, births among women age 40 and over are becoming more common: The rate among 40 to 44-year-olds has been rising continuously since 1985 and is up 4% from 2021. And among women 45 and older, the number of births to women rose 12% from 2021 to 2022.

Among all demographics, the birthrate declined by 4% in 2020, likely due to the pandemic, per CDC data. There was a rebound in 2021 before the birth rate dipped slightly last year. The rate remains below the replacement threshold, the point when a generation can fully replace itself, according to Bloomberg.

