Teen Arrested Over Viral Video of Cat Being Hurled off Cliff

Authorities have arrested a U.K. teen who is accused of throwing a cat over a cliff in a video that has now gone viral, sparking widespread outrage.

The Lancashire Telegraph reported that a clip, which began circulating on social media on Tuesday, appears to show the unnamed teen standing on the edge of a cliff. He is seen holding a black and white cat before hurling it several feet down into a body of water.

The video ends abruptly after the cat lands in the water.

The publication suggests that the incident is believed to have taken place in the Morecambe or Carnforth area of Lancashire, England.

A spokesperson for the Lancashire police told the outlet, “Further to our earlier post about a video of a cat appearing to be thrown from a cliff into water, we can confirm that a man has been arrested.”

“An 18-year-old man from Carnforth has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and is currently in custody," the spokesperson added.