Teen Arrested After Nine-Day Crime Spree: ‘The Community Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief’
Brian Amerman was wanted for armed holdups, shooting, carjackings and pistol whippings.
The Philadelphia Police Department has taken a 19-year-old suspect into custody, following an alleged nine-day crime spree. The teenager, Brian Amerman, is accused of a string of violent crimes, including armed holdups, shootings, carjackings, and pistol whippings, across Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Three arrest warrants had been issued for Amerman, two for carjackings and one for attempted murder. The U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Fugitive Task Force apprehended him earlier today. Amerman was also sought on a previous warrant for resisting arrest, issued in 2022.
Amerman is believed to be involved in a series of violent incidents in the city, with at least three occurring at an ATM. According to a release from law enforcement, Marshals contacted a relative of Amerman who confirmed his location at a residence previously identified through an anonymous tip. He was subsequently arrested without incident.
“The greater Philadelphia community can breathe a sigh of relief with Brian Amerman’s cowardly, callous and violent crime spree having been brought to a swift conclusion,” Eric Gartner, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in the release.
This isn't Amerman's first brush with the law; he has previously been charged with simple assault.
