    Teen Saves Deaf Woman from Burning Building Using ASL

    Justin Pence, who learned ASL in school, helped a deaf woman escape from a burning building.

    Blake Harper
    Maddy Schmidt / WCPO

    A 17-year-old boy, Justin Pence, was mowing his lawn in Hamilton, Ohio, when he saw smoke coming out of an apartment building behind his house on March 9. According to WCPO, he heard someone yelling for help and ran over to find a man hanging out of a window.

    Pence told the man to jump, and he was able to catch him. But then he realized that the man's wife was still trapped in the burning building. The man told Pence that his wife was deaf.

    Fortunately, Pence had learned American Sign Language in school and was able to communicate with the woman. He told her that the hallway was on fire and that she needed to jump. She understood and jumped, making it safely out of the building.

    Firefighters arrived soon after to extinguish the blaze. Once the paramedics were on the scene, Pence assisted the couple to an ambulance before returning home.

    For days, the identity of this "unknown hero" remained a mystery, until WCPO's partner Journal-News identified him as Pence.

