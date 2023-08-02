Teen Allegedly Texts Friend That She Was Shot in Prank That Caused ‘Full on Emergency Mode’ Police Response - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Teen Allegedly Texts Friend That She Was Shot in Prank That Caused ‘Full on Emergency Mode’ Police Response

Authorities said the prank put first responders and residents at risk

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The teen was arrested for the prank and now faces jail time.Kativ/Getty Images

A 17-year-old girl in Georgia was arrested after allegedly sending a prank text to a friend saying she was shot, which prompted a significant response from police.

Valdosta, Georgia, police said in a statement that the girl had texted a friend on Saturday saying she was hit by a bullet and was unable to call the police. The girl’s friend then called 911, which sent several officers and emergency responders to the girl's home.

The girl, who The Messenger is not naming due to her age, reportedly texted her friend a follow-up message saying she was just joking, but police were already on their way. 

When cops found her, the girl allegedly admitted she was pranking her friend and said she was inspired by something she saw on social media.

Read More

Valdosta police arrested the 17-year-old the following day and she now faces charges of reckless conduct, false report of a crime, and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

“Our officers responded in full emergency mode to this so-called prank,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement. "Not only were our officers’ lives at risk but also so many people who were traveling on our roadways as emergency vehicles were responding.” 

"Due to the nature of this call for service, our officers had to spend time ensuring that no one had been injured, which pulled them from answering other emergency calls. We will continue to prosecute anyone who falsifies a crime for social media attention,” Manahan said.

The Georgia incident comes after an 11-year-old in Florida was arrested in late July for texting 911 to falsely report her friend’s kidnapping.

Her text spurred a serious police response, made worse by the pre-teen allegedly texting 911 throughout the search with more false information. She then admitted to police that she got the idea to prank police after watching a YouTube channel, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested the girl, charging her with making a false police report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner, a felony, and misuse of 911, a misdemeanor.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.