Teen Allegedly Texts Friend That She Was Shot in Prank That Caused ‘Full on Emergency Mode’ Police Response

A 17-year-old girl in Georgia was arrested after allegedly sending a prank text to a friend saying she was shot, which prompted a significant response from police.

Valdosta, Georgia, police said in a statement that the girl had texted a friend on Saturday saying she was hit by a bullet and was unable to call the police. The girl’s friend then called 911, which sent several officers and emergency responders to the girl's home.

The girl, who The Messenger is not naming due to her age, reportedly texted her friend a follow-up message saying she was just joking, but police were already on their way.

When cops found her, the girl allegedly admitted she was pranking her friend and said she was inspired by something she saw on social media.

Valdosta police arrested the 17-year-old the following day and she now faces charges of reckless conduct, false report of a crime, and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

“Our officers responded in full emergency mode to this so-called prank,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement. "Not only were our officers’ lives at risk but also so many people who were traveling on our roadways as emergency vehicles were responding.”

"Due to the nature of this call for service, our officers had to spend time ensuring that no one had been injured, which pulled them from answering other emergency calls. We will continue to prosecute anyone who falsifies a crime for social media attention,” Manahan said.

The Georgia incident comes after an 11-year-old in Florida was arrested in late July for texting 911 to falsely report her friend’s kidnapping.

Her text spurred a serious police response, made worse by the pre-teen allegedly texting 911 throughout the search with more false information. She then admitted to police that she got the idea to prank police after watching a YouTube channel, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested the girl, charging her with making a false police report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner, a felony, and misuse of 911, a misdemeanor.