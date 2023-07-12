Ted Cruz Law Would Make Sure Air Fryers Can’t Spy on You Without Permission - The Messenger
Ted Cruz Law Would Make Sure Air Fryers Can’t Spy on You Without Permission

The senator introduced legislation that requires appliances to disclose whether they have recording capability

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
In an impassioned speech delivered on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas urged his fellow lawmakers to pass legislation requiring that appliances disclose whether they have recording capabilities.

He began his speech by setting the scene, listing off various technological advancements such as smartwatches, robot vacuums, and video calls.

"Today, internet-connected smart devices are commonly used in American households. Light bulbs, mirrors, air fryers, coffeemakers, trash cans, kitchen faucets, refrigerators, and more are all becoming, quote unquote, 'smart'," he said.

"But with any technological advancement, there can be trade-offs, and for smart devices, one of the potential trade-offs is our privacy," he added.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In January, Cruz introduced the Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act, legislation that, if passed, would require devices that connect to the internet to disclose whether they have audio or video recording components.

"A lot of Americans don't realize or expect that the growing number of smart household devices and appliances have cameras on them, and microphones that can surreptitiously record families and transmit data," he said.

"I don't think the American people want their air fryer spying on them. And at a minimum, they have a right to know if their air fryer is spying on them," he said.

In his speech, Cruz called for unanimous support for the legislation. However, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who sits on the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation, opposed it, according to a press release issued by the committee.

"Far too often, Congress operates under the delusion that we know what is best for the American consumer. Instead of allowing market participants to determine the information they want, we seek to manipulate the free market to impose our preferences on private actors," he said in his opposition.

"This is not a case of industry committing fraud or making willful misrepresentations about their products. This bill simply mandates what manufacturers must tell consumers because it assumes that consumers are not sophisticated enough to make the judgment themselves."

