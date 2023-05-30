Ted Cruz Blasted From the Left and Right Over Tweet Criticizing Uganda’s New Anti-LGBT Law
He called the law, 'grotesque' and 'an abomination'
Texas Senator Ted Cruz was facing negative comments from both ends of the political spectrum about a tweet criticizing a new anti-LGBT law in Uganda.
Cruz was replying to a tweet by the New York Times that stated the bill signed by the president of Uganda includes the possibility of the death penalty.
- Uganda’s New Anti-Gay Law Includes the Death Penalty
- Ted Cruz Opens Lead on Colin Allred: Poll
- Biden and Blinken Speak Up Against Uganda’s Anti-Gay Law
- Ted Cruz Demands Probe Into Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney Ad Campaign For Marketing To ‘Kids’
- Burger Joint Sues Florida Over Anti-Drag Law, Claiming It Violates First Amendment
“This Uganda law is horrific & wrong,” Cruz tweeted.
He called the law, “grotesque & an abomination.”
“ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse,” Cruz continued.
The tweet was met with some positive responses but also a backlash.
Former Trump legal team member Jenna Ellis replied on Twitter, “Like Bud Light, you should have just said nothing. Not this.”
Democratic opinion writer David Weissman tweeted, “Your base wants to eradicate the transgender community, before commentating about other countries, how about start educating your supporters first.”
The version of the bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni doesn't criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ+, a key concern for some rights campaigners who condemned an earlier draft of the legislation as an egregious attack on human rights, the Associated Press reported.
But the new law still prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV, as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.
Ryan Keyworth replied, "Death penalty for child sex offenders, knowingly spreading HIV and incest. Is this something Ted Cruz supports?"
