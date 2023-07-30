Tech Behind ChatGPT is Making Google Robots Smarter: Report

Robots are getting better at basic tasks like folding laundry and picking a specific object out of a pile thanks to the large language models that power chatbots like Microsoft’s Bard and Open AI’s ChatGPT, according to a recent report in the New York Times.

Times tech reporter Kevin Roose chronicled a demonstration of Google’s RT-2, a robot with an arm that can follow simple instructions, in a story published online Friday.

The robot picked up a plastic dinosaur after an engineer told it to “pick up the extinct animal,” according to the article.

A large language model scrapes the internet for data and uses the information it collects to answer questions, chat with users or write short essays.

In this case, the robot used the large language model to better follow instructions.

Google is using large language models to teach its robots simple tasks. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A video posted with the article shows the robot moving at a glacial pace, and author Kevin Roose says that the robots still fail at some basic tasks, but the progress is undeniable, Ken Goldberg, a robotics professor at the University of California, Berkeley, told the Times.

“What’s very impressive is how it links semantics with robots,” he said. “That’s very exciting for robotics.”

Most robots are programmed to perform highly specific tasks, but large language models can help them interpret language and learn new functions.

“We started playing with these language models around two years ago, and then we realized that they have a lot of knowledge in them,” Karol Hausman, a Google research scientist, told the Times. “So we started connecting them to robots.”

In a demonstration at Google’s Mountain View, California headquarters that lasted several hours, the RT-2 successfully followed other instructions.

When Roose wanted the robot to pick up a soccer ball, he asked it to “pick up Lionel Messi,” and the machine got it right on the first try.

