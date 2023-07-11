Team of Surgeons Successfully Separates Conjoined Twins After Hours-Long Operation
Ella Grace and Eliza Faith Fuller were born March 1 conjoined at the abdomen
After spending four months in the neonatal intensive care unit and enduring a complex six-hour surgery, a pair of formerly conjoined twins are now able to go home in their own car seats.
Ella Grace and Eliza Faith Fuller were born on March 1, conjoined at the abdomen and sharing liver tissues, according to a news release from Texas Children’s Hospital. After determining that they could separate the twins, a team of surgeons, nurses, technicians, and anesthesiologists successfully completed a six-hour surgery to do just that.
The procedure, which included pediatric and plastic surgery, was led by Dr. Alice King, a pediatric surgeon at Texas Children's Hospital and assistant professor of surgery at Baylor College of Medicine.
“Our team began planning and preparing for this operation before these babies were even born,” King said. “From conducting simulations of the procedure, to collaborating extensively with our colleagues in anesthesiology, maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology and radiology, we have all been working together to achieve one common goal: the best outcome for Ella and Eliza.”
Ella and Eliza were born at 35 weeks gestation via cesarean section, each weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Their parents, Sandy and Jesse Fuller, learned they were expecting conjoined twins during a second-trimester ultrasound.
“Conjoined twin pregnancies are incredibly rare and very high-risk, so it’s important that an expectant mother receive care from a highly-skilled maternal-fetal medicine team,” said Dr. Roopali Donepudi, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women and associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine, who led Sandy’s C-section.
Donepudi added, “The prenatal testing and imaging that Sandy underwent at Texas Children’s Fetal Center were incredibly thorough, and informed not only the labor and delivery team to ensure that the mother and babies had the best birth outcome, but also allowed our neonatal and surgery colleagues to begin planning for the twins’ care while still in utero.”
Following the operation, the girls returned to the NICU, where they made a “swift recovery.” For the first time, Sandy and Jesse were able to hold their daughters separately. The twins have now been approved to head home and meet their big sister, Emilia.
