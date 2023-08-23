Teachers Singled Out Black Students at Florida School for Assembly on Low Test Scores - The Messenger
Teachers Singled Out Black Students at Florida School for Assembly on Low Test Scores

Students were reportedly told they'd end up in jail or dead if their school performance didn't improve

Aysha Qamar
Black fourth and fifth-grade students at Bunnell Elementary School in South Florida were removed from class Friday to attend an assembly in the cafeteria.Jeff Pachoud/AFP viaGetty Images

A Florida elementary school is under fire after teachers singled out Black students for an assembly on improving standardized test scores.

Black fourth and fifth-grade students at Bunnell Elementary School were removed from class Friday to attend an assembly in the cafeteria, Flagler County School Board Chair Cheryl Massaro confirmed to FOX 35.

“Two races were divided. White and Black,” one Bunnell Elementary parent told WESH 2.

“You left the white children to continue their education, and the Black children had to go out to be talked about the consequences of not being successful."

Bunnell Elementary's student body is 20% Black.

Teachers showed the children a slideshow riddled with grammatical errors that said Black students have been performing below average on standardized tests.

It promised the students McDonald's meals if they improved their test scores.

A slide titled "The Problem" included that bullet point: “AA have underperform on standardized assessment for the last past 3 years.” AA was used to refer to African-Americans.

Teachers told the students that “if they're not successful, when they are older, they could end up being killed or go to jail,” a parent told WESH 2.

Students who performed well on the standardized tests were also reportedly brought to the front of the assembly and used as model examples, according to WESH 2.

Parents learned of the assembly only after being told by their children—school administrators did not inform them it would take place.

Interim Superintendent Lashakia Moore announced the school district would investigate the assembly following complaints from parents.

”In speaking with [Principal Donelle] Evensen, it is clear there was no malice intended in planning this student outreach. However, sometimes, when you try to think ‘outside the box,’ you forget why the box is there," Moore said. 

"While the desire to help this particular subgroup of students is to be commended, how this was done does not meet the expectations we desire among Flagler Schools,” Moore continued.

According to FOX 35, the incident is still being investigated. 

