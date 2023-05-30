Teachers Bombard Students With Water Balloons in Hilarious Summer Send Off

Who said only the senior class could pull off an end-of-school-year prank?
Teachers at Harmony School of Excellence in Austin, Texas got in on the fun with a surprise water balloon ambush on students on the last day of school, KXAN reported.
According to the news station, graduating students at the sixth to twelfth-grade charter school were asked to exit the school building for a surprise.
Then, teachers and administrators, who were positioned on the roof, lobbed the water balloons down on them.
“Sure, your school could be cool," a staff member wrote while sharing a video of the surprise on Facebook.
"But never as cool as the admin team and teachers avenging a senior prank with a surprise water balloon attack."
The video shows students gleefully screaming and retreating away while the well-stocked school staff throws the balloons down onto them.
As schools across the country wrap up classes ahead of summer, students are typically the ones up to a bit of good-spirited hijinx.
But a senior class prank in Lawndale, North Carolina sparked headlines earlier this month when Burns High School was left in shambles following a senior prank -- and the school's principal may have unknowingly helped make it happen.
According to the Charlotte Observer, students trashed the school after the principal handed over keys to the building with the belief that they were going to decorate classrooms and hallways.
Instead, items from teachers' desks were strewn about and desks were stacked in piles or overturned. Plants and a microwave taken from the teachers' lounge were also found in toilets.
The local school board was slated to meet last week to discuss the prank, but it was not clear what action, if any, came out of the meeting.
