The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teachers Bombard Students With Water Balloons in Hilarious Summer Send Off

    The surprise ambush was apparently in retaliation for the senior class prank

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Fernando Ra/Facebook

    Who said only the senior class could pull off an end-of-school-year prank?

    Teachers at Harmony School of Excellence in Austin, Texas got in on the fun with a surprise water balloon ambush on students on the last day of school, KXAN reported.

    According to the news station, graduating students at the sixth to twelfth-grade charter school were asked to exit the school building for a surprise.

    Then, teachers and administrators, who were positioned on the roof, lobbed the water balloons down on them.

    Read More

    “Sure, your school could be cool," a staff member wrote while sharing a video of the surprise on Facebook.

    "But never as cool as the admin team and teachers avenging a senior prank with a surprise water balloon attack."

    The video shows students gleefully screaming and retreating away while the well-stocked school staff throws the balloons down onto them.

    As schools across the country wrap up classes ahead of summer, students are typically the ones up to a bit of good-spirited hijinx.

    But a senior class prank in Lawndale, North Carolina sparked headlines earlier this month when Burns High School was left in shambles following a senior prank -- and the school's principal may have unknowingly helped make it happen.

    According to the Charlotte Observer, students trashed the school after the principal handed over keys to the building with the belief that they were going to decorate classrooms and hallways.

    Instead, items from teachers' desks were strewn about and desks were stacked in piles or overturned. Plants and a microwave taken from the teachers' lounge were also found in toilets.

    The local school board was slated to meet last week to discuss the prank, but it was not clear what action, if any, came out of the meeting.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.