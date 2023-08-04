Teachers Admit to Using ChatGPT More Than Students - The Messenger
Teachers Admit to Using ChatGPT More Than Students

About 63% of teachers surveyed said they use ChatGPT on the job, compared with 42% of students

Yelena Dzhanova
Students raising their hands during a classroom discussionNikada/Getty Images

Teachers admitted to using ChatGPT more often than students in a recent survey analyzing attitudes about the AI tool.

The survey, conducted by polling firm Impact Research, found that 63% of teachers polled have incorporated ChatGPT into their jobs. About 84% of teachers said they found it helpful. 

“Teachers are using every tool available to support planning and instruction, freeing up time and energy to meet the unique needs of each student,” said Romy Drucker, Director of the Education Program at the Walton Family Foundation, which commissioned the survey and released the results. “Their leadership and commitment to problem solving is inspiring.”

The survey, conducted between June 23 and July 6, polled 1,000 K-12 teachers, 1,002 students from the ages of 12 to 18, 802 voters, and 906 parents nationwide. 

The number of teachers who use ChatGPT for their jobs went up by 13 percentage points since the last time the survey was conducted in February, a press release from the Walton Family Foundation says. 

Students are also using the AI tool in larger numbers. The results of the new survey found that 42% of students said they have used ChatGPT for schoolwork, compared to 33% who said the same back in February.

The majority of three of the four groups surveyed said they viewed ChatGPT favorably. Voters, with just 43% agreeing, are the only surveyed group to say they don’t view the AI platform favorably.

But teachers, parents, and students, according to the results, said they do. Nearly 60% of teachers said they viewed it favorably, compared with 61% of parents and 54% of students.

