Teacher Who Objected to Ban on Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Duet is Facing Termination

A grade-school teacher said she's facing unemployment for questioning the school district's recent decision to ban a 2017 Miley Cyrus song from a class concert in Wisconsin.

Melissa Tempel — who teaches first grade at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha, but was placed on leave last month — told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel she was informed Monday that the district's superintendent, James Sebert, had recommended she be terminated.

In a Twitter post, Tempel had challenged the Waukesha School District's decision to ban from a student concert the song "Rainbowland," a duet between Cyrus and country icon Dolly Parton that appears on the pop star's 2017 LP Younger Now.

That tweet was shared by Cyrus' Happy Hippie Foundation, which encouraged the students at Heyer Elementary School to "keep being YOU."

The foundation also announced it would be making a donation to Pride and Less Prejudice, an organization that provides LGBTQ-inclusive books to classrooms.

The school district said the song "could be perceived as controversial" for first-graders.

In the five years since the album's release, "Rainbowland" has not generated public controversy. But according to Sebert, the song apparently violates the school's 2021 Controversial Issues in the Classroom policy, barring the use of Pride, Black Lives Matter, Thin Blue Line and "any other posters or materials to the such" from classrooms.

The song includes the lyrics, "We are rainbows, me and you/ Every color, every hue/ Let's shine on through/ Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland."

The Waukesha School Board will have to sign off on the superintendent's decision. Sebert told The Messenger Thursday he could not comment on a personnel matter.

Tempel, a teacher for over two decades, said in a statement to the paper her students are the ones who've suffered the most.

"My students' parents, many of whom speak Spanish, did not receive any information about my absence or when I would return, even when they asked for it directly," Tempel wrote. "As recently as last week some of them didn't know that I was placed on administrative leave."

Tempel claims "this is not normal procedure during a teacher's absence and doesn't prioritize the emotional or academic well being of my students. ... It will take me a long time to process how cruel the District's actions were to those families and the chilling effect my termination will have on any other educators in the Waukesha Community."