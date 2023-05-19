The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teacher Who Aired ‘Confederate History Month’ Video Won’t Be Disciplined

    He was investigated after outraged parents complained, but nothing was done.

    Ben Kesslen
    ABC7 SWFL

    A Florida middle school teacher who produced and played a video celebrating “Confederate History Month” will face no disciplinary repercussions, according to local media reports.

    Jonathan Papanikolaou, a Manatee Middle School social studies teacher in Naples, Florida, played the video to students during morning announcements at the school one day last month.

    An investigation was launched after outraged parents complained, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing, according to ABC 7.

    Parents were told, however, that Papanikolaou was not given permission to show the film.

    In the video, Papanikolaou portrays the Confederacy, which fought a bloody battle to preserve slavery, positively.

    “If you didn’t know, April is an officially celebrated month here in the state of Florida named Confederate History Month,” he told the students before presenting the video. 

    “Every year our state celebrates and memorializes that valiant, brave fight and the countless sacrifices by our men and women during that known as the Civil War — but [which] may be more correctly titled the War To Prevent Southern Independence."

    Florida officially celebrates April as Confederate History Month, and efforts to remove it from the calendar have repeatedly failed. But it is not part of the county’s curriculum, according to ABC 7.

    In a filing obtained by the news station, Papanikolaou claimed the school’s handling of the investigation created a “hostile work environment” for him.

    "I have received questions from staff and students as to why I support slavery and why I am a racist, which has caused me grief and awkwardness in classroom and school exchanges,” he wrote.

