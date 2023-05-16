The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teacher Suspended After Student Dressed Up as KKK Leader for Homework Assignment

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Apu Gomes/Getty Images

    A middle school teacher in southern Kentucky has been suspended after a student dressed as a member of the Ku Klux Klan for an assignment. 

    According to WKYT, the Pulaski County school district is investigating an assignment that asked students to dress up as historical figures. 

    One student was given permission by their teacher to dress up as Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and the first Grand Wizard of the KKK. The student was then filmed in the KKK costume while on a school bus. 

    Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson told WKYT that he was disappointed and embarrassed by the incident, which he said does not reflect the character of students and staff at the school. 

    Whit Whitaker, the president of the Lexington-Fayette chapter of the NAACP condemned the incident. 

    “What is your definition of a hero or historical figure,” Whitaker said to WKYT. “Would he have done the same thing if he wanted to come as Charles Manson or Hitler?”

