A middle school teacher in southern Kentucky has been suspended after a student dressed as a member of the Ku Klux Klan for an assignment.
According to WKYT, the Pulaski County school district is investigating an assignment that asked students to dress up as historical figures.
One student was given permission by their teacher to dress up as Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and the first Grand Wizard of the KKK. The student was then filmed in the KKK costume while on a school bus.
Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson told WKYT that he was disappointed and embarrassed by the incident, which he said does not reflect the character of students and staff at the school.
Whit Whitaker, the president of the Lexington-Fayette chapter of the NAACP condemned the incident.
“What is your definition of a hero or historical figure,” Whitaker said to WKYT. “Would he have done the same thing if he wanted to come as Charles Manson or Hitler?”
