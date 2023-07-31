‘Teacher of the Year’ Accused of Engaging in Sexual Relationship with a Second Child - The Messenger
‘Teacher of the Year’ Accused of Engaging in Sexual Relationship with a Second Child

Jacqueline Ma faces life in prison due to the involvement of a second victim

Blake Harper
A San Diego teacher, arrested earlier in the year for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, is now facing additional charges involving a boy under the age of 14.

Jacqueline Ma, a sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary in National City, had a criminal complaint filed against her in Chula Vista Superior Court last week. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the complaint includes four new charges, two of which relate to the second child.

The complaint does not make clear whether the second victim was a student, but at least one incident allegedly occurred in a classroom in February. The 34-year-old now faces life in prison due to the involvement of a second victim.

Photo of Jacqueline Ma
The sixth-grade teacher is now facing additional charges that include a second child under the age of 14San Diego Department of Education
Read More

Last year, Ma was named "Teacher of the Year" by the county. However, in March, she was arrested after her alleged months-long sexual grooming of a young student was discovered. She was charged with several felony counts, including lewd acts on a child, seduction of a minor, and possession of child pornography.

Following her arrest, Ma posted $100,000 bail but was arrested again just two days later after police accused her of trying to communicate with the student. A judge declined to set bail for her the second time.

The preliminary hearing for Ma has been rescheduled for October due to the new charges.

