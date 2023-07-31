‘Teacher of the Year’ Accused of Engaging in Sexual Relationship with a Second Child
Jacqueline Ma faces life in prison due to the involvement of a second victim
A San Diego teacher, arrested earlier in the year for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, is now facing additional charges involving a boy under the age of 14.
Jacqueline Ma, a sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary in National City, had a criminal complaint filed against her in Chula Vista Superior Court last week. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the complaint includes four new charges, two of which relate to the second child.
The complaint does not make clear whether the second victim was a student, but at least one incident allegedly occurred in a classroom in February. The 34-year-old now faces life in prison due to the involvement of a second victim.
Last year, Ma was named "Teacher of the Year" by the county. However, in March, she was arrested after her alleged months-long sexual grooming of a young student was discovered. She was charged with several felony counts, including lewd acts on a child, seduction of a minor, and possession of child pornography.
Following her arrest, Ma posted $100,000 bail but was arrested again just two days later after police accused her of trying to communicate with the student. A judge declined to set bail for her the second time.
The preliminary hearing for Ma has been rescheduled for October due to the new charges.
