Fired Teacher Says He’d ‘Rather Die’ Than Use Students’ Preferred Pronouns

The teacher in the UK who was banned from teaching after he misgendered a trans student also admits to holding a wide range of extremist beliefs, including that homosexuals are "sinners," according to an interview he gave with the Telegraph.

Former math teacher Joshua Sutcliffe, whose story has been widely covered in both British and international media, said he regretted hurting the student whom he misgendered but admitted that as a Christian, he couldn't endorse using students' preferred pronouns.

"I wasn't going to say: 'I'm going along with this,'" Sutcliffe told the Telegraph. "I'd rather die to be honest. Obviously that's quite extreme but that's how I feel."

Sutcliffe's personal website includes a list of what he deems "abominations," including abortion, homosexuality, pornography, and Islam.

"So long as the Quran is around there will never be peace on earth," Sutcliffe wrote on the site.

"A homosexual gene does not exist, you cannot be born gay," another section reads.

The U.K.'s Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA) banned Sutcliffe for an incident dating back to 2017 in which he misgendered a trans boy by saying "good job girls" while praising him and other students during a math lesson.

The TRA said it was likely that Sutcliffe had made the mistake on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2018. The agency also condemned the former teacher for telling students he rejected gay marriage and for showing students a video that taught that men aren't masculine enough in today's society.

Sutcliffe grew up in the Baptist church but has since become an Evangelical Christian. After a years-long investigation, the TRA concluded the 33-year-old had "failed to distinguish his role as a teacher from that of a preacher," per the Telegraph.

The ban is apparently the first of its kind in the U.K. Sutcliffe will have the chance to appeal the ruling in 2025.

