The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Fired Teacher Says He’d ‘Rather Die’ Than Use Students’ Preferred Pronouns

    A math teacher in Britain who was fired for misgendering student also says homosexulity is an 'abomination.'

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ITV

    The teacher in the UK who was banned from teaching after he misgendered a trans student also admits to holding a wide range of extremist beliefs, including that homosexuals are "sinners," according to an interview he gave with the Telegraph.

    Former math teacher Joshua Sutcliffe, whose story has been widely covered in both British and international media, said he regretted hurting the student whom he misgendered but admitted that as a Christian, he couldn't endorse using students' preferred pronouns.

    "I wasn't going to say: 'I'm going along with this,'" Sutcliffe told the Telegraph. "I'd rather die to be honest. Obviously that's quite extreme but that's how I feel."

    Sutcliffe's personal website includes a list of what he deems "abominations," including abortion, homosexuality, pornography, and Islam.

    Read More

    "So long as the Quran is around there will never be peace on earth," Sutcliffe wrote on the site.

    "A homosexual gene does not exist, you cannot be born gay," another section reads.

    The U.K.'s Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA) banned Sutcliffe for an incident dating back to 2017 in which he misgendered a trans boy by saying "good job girls" while praising him and other students during a math lesson.

    The TRA said it was likely that Sutcliffe had made the mistake on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2018. The agency also condemned the former teacher for telling students he rejected gay marriage and for showing students a video that taught that men aren't masculine enough in today's society.

    Sutcliffe grew up in the Baptist church but has since become an Evangelical Christian. After a years-long investigation, the TRA concluded the 33-year-old had "failed to distinguish his role as a teacher from that of a preacher," per the Telegraph.

    The ban is apparently the first of its kind in the U.K. Sutcliffe will have the chance to appeal the ruling in 2025.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.