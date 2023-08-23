Teacher Fired After Video Shows Her Hitting a Pet Pony Named ‘Bruce Almighty’: Court

An elementary school teacher in the United Kingdom lost her job and is now appearing in court after a video showed her “landing several blows” to a pony named Bruce Almighty.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) is prosecuting Sara Moulds based on her alleged treatment of the animal, which was her pet, during an incident in November 2021 that was caught on tape, according to the Independent.

The video reportedly shows Moulds kicking and slapping the animal after it ran into the road, the outlet reported. According to prosecutors, Moulds' treatment of the pony was ​​“unnecessary and counter-productive” and “over the top.”

In a November 2021 interview with RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben, Moulds said she felt the treatment of the pony was “necessary in that situation,” according to a transcript read in court.

“I disagree that it was unnecessary, and I also disagree that he suffered,” Moulds said in the interview.

A veterinary surgeon who analyzed the footage in court said the animal was “desperately trying to get away” from the 39-year-old former teacher’s strikes, the outlet reported.

The video of Moulds’ alleged treatment of the pony was posted online in 2021 by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, an anti-hunting group, when Moulds was participating in the Cottesmore Hunt, one of the country’s oldest foxhunts.

WARNING: The below video shows the act in question and may be disturbing for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

She lost her job at the Mowbray Education Trust in December 2021. She was charged with violating the Animal Welfare Act of 2006 in January 2022, according to the Independent.