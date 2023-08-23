Teacher Fired After Video Shows Her Hitting a Pet Pony Named ‘Bruce Almighty’: Court - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Teacher Fired After Video Shows Her Hitting a Pet Pony Named ‘Bruce Almighty’: Court

Footage of the alleged attack was leaked by an anti-hunting group after the woman participated in a hunt

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sarah Moulds said she lost her teaching job and received death threats after video footage emerged of her slapping her pet pony, Bruce AlmightyTeresa Kopec/Getty Images

An elementary school teacher in the United Kingdom lost her job and is now appearing in court after a video showed her “landing several blows” to a pony named Bruce Almighty.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) is prosecuting Sara Moulds based on her alleged treatment of the animal, which was her pet, during an incident in November 2021 that was caught on tape, according to the Independent

The video reportedly shows Moulds kicking and slapping the animal after it ran into the road, the outlet reported. According to prosecutors, Moulds' treatment of the pony was ​​“unnecessary and counter-productive” and “over the top.”

In a November 2021 interview with RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben, Moulds said she felt the treatment of the pony was “necessary in that situation,” according to a transcript read in court.

“I disagree that it was unnecessary, and I also disagree that he suffered,” Moulds said in the interview. 

A veterinary surgeon who analyzed the footage in court said the animal was “desperately trying to get away” from the 39-year-old former teacher’s strikes, the outlet reported. 

The video of Moulds’ alleged treatment of the pony was posted online in 2021 by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, an anti-hunting group, when Moulds was participating in the Cottesmore Hunt, one of the country’s oldest foxhunts.

Read More

WARNING: The below video shows the act in question and may be disturbing for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

She lost her job at the Mowbray Education Trust in December 2021. She was charged with violating the Animal Welfare Act of 2006 in January 2022, according to the Independent.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.