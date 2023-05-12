Teacher Earned More from One Livestream Than Decade of Teaching

A kindergarten teacher in Wuhan, China, said she resigned from her position after she earned more from one livestream than she did over 10 years of teaching, the Malaysian news outlet Oriental Daily first reported.
The teacher, identified only as Huang, rose to online popularity when she started posting herself singing nursery rhymes on the Chinese social media app Douyin. Douyin is owned by ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, and allows users to post short videos much like TikTok.
One of Huang’s videos has over 100 million views on the app, and she told the Oriental Daily she was encouraged to livestream by her followers.
Her livestream earned her between 400,000 yuan to 500,000 yuan, which is approximately $57,550 to $71,900, Huang told Oriental Daily. She told the news outlet it was equivalent to 10 years of her salary.
- WATCH: Viral TikTok Shows Teacher Using Taylor Swift Songs to Teach Math
- The teacher shortage problem has been going on for 50 years. Why are so few entering the profession?
- Buy Me a Coffee Crowdfunding Site Suspends QAnon-Linked Accounts Accruing Thousands
- Dianne Feinstein’s Illness Reportedly More Serious Than Previously Revealed
- Young People Know Less History and Civics Than Ever — But the ‘Ideological Heartland’ Supports Teaching Them
Huang told Oriental Daily that she resigned and became a full-time content creator and has earned 2 million yuan (approximately $287,430) from three livestreams. The salary for a kindergarten teacher is around 3,000 yuan per month, which is around $430.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics