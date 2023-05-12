Teacher Earned More from One Livestream Than Decade of Teaching

A kindergarten teacher in Wuhan, China, said she resigned from her position after she earned more from one livestream than she did over 10 years of teaching, the Malaysian news outlet Oriental Daily first reported.

The teacher, identified only as Huang, rose to online popularity when she started posting herself singing nursery rhymes on the Chinese social media app Douyin. Douyin is owned by ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, and allows users to post short videos much like TikTok.

One of Huang’s videos has over 100 million views on the app, and she told the Oriental Daily she was encouraged to livestream by her followers.

Her livestream earned her between 400,000 yuan to 500,000 yuan, which is approximately $57,550 to $71,900, Huang told Oriental Daily. She told the news outlet it was equivalent to 10 years of her salary.

Huang told Oriental Daily that she resigned and became a full-time content creator and has earned 2 million yuan (approximately $287,430) from three livestreams. The salary for a kindergarten teacher is around 3,000 yuan per month, which is around $430.