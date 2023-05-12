The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teacher Earned More from One Livestream Than Decade of Teaching

    A kindergarten teacher in China said she quit her job after earning more from the livestream than 10 years of teaching

    Monique Merrill
    A kindergarten teacher in Wuhan, China, said she resigned from her position after she earned more from one livestream than she did over 10 years of teaching, the Malaysian news outlet Oriental Daily first reported.

    The teacher, identified only as Huang, rose to online popularity when she started posting herself singing nursery rhymes on the Chinese social media app Douyin. Douyin is owned by ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, and allows users to post short videos much like TikTok.

    One of Huang’s videos has over 100 million views on the app, and she told the Oriental Daily she was encouraged to livestream by her followers.

    Her livestream earned her between 400,000 yuan to 500,000 yuan, which is approximately $57,550 to $71,900, Huang told Oriental Daily. She told the news outlet it was equivalent to 10 years of her salary.

    Huang told Oriental Daily that she resigned and became a full-time content creator and has earned 2 million yuan (approximately $287,430) from three livestreams. The salary for a kindergarten teacher is around 3,000 yuan per month, which is around $430.

