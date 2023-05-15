The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teacher Claims She Incubated and Hatched Chicks From Trader Joe’s Eggs

    Three eggs from Trader Joe's hatched into "fluffy yellow chickies," the teacher claimed.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    David Malan/Getty Images

    A Bay Area kindergarten teacher went viral on TikTok after claiming she incubated and hatched fertilized eggs purchased from Trader Joe's as part of a classroom science experiment.

    In a video that has already garnered over 115,000 likes, Alice Bowie said she and her students incubated the store-bought eggs alongside "farm fresh" ones to see if any would hatch. After 21 days, three of the nine eggs from Trader Joe's had hatched into "fluffy yellow chickies," Bowie claimed.

    View post on TikTok

    "I'd say that's still pretty good, since we don't know how long they were refrigerated or where they even came from," Bowie said in the video. "Can you believe these guys came from a carton?"

    Read More

    "I'm about two seconds away from taking eggs out of my life," wrote one commenter.

    "I didn't need to know this," another wrote.

    It's highly unusual for grocery store eggs to be fertilized, according to the BBC, because hens on commercial farms are rarely housed alongside roosters. And in the rare instances where fertilization does happen, refrigeration often kills the embryos before they can become viable.

    But it's far from the first time someone has claimed to raise chickens from eggs purchased at the grocery store: Last year, a homesteader alleged she'd hatched a Trader Joe's egg and planned to let the chick live out its life on her farm.

    The Messenger has reached out to Trader Joe's for comment.

