Teacher Caught on Camera Slapping Pet Pony Found Not Guilty of Animal Cruelty: ‘My Life Has Been Torn to Pieces’

A British jury has determined that a woman caught on camera slapping her pet pony two years ago was not guilty of animal cruelty, British media reported.

Sarah Moulds, 39, lost her teaching job after video and photos surfaced of the November 2021 incident in Lincolnshire, England. In court proceedings, she said she received death threats as well.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a UK-based animal-rights group, said the pony had been physically and mentally harmed by Moulds, The Telegraph reported. One vet who was brought on as a witness in the case said the pony appeared to be “desperately trying to get away” from Moulds, who was seen in video footage throwing blows at it.

In her defense against the abuse allegations, Moulds said she was trying to discipline the horse, whose name is Bruce Almighty. She said she had owned Bruce Almighty for two and a half years prior to the incident.

Bruce Almighty on that day unexpectedly “took off” into the road, and Moulds said she only wanted to “briefly shock” him to show him his actions were unacceptable.

“In that moment [Bruce] has done something incredibly dangerous and, in that exact moment, I decided that the right thing to do was discipline him quickly,” Moulds said before the jury.

“I don’t believe I inflicted pain on him,” she added. “I did not hit him with any degree of force and I don’t believe Bruce was afraid.”

Moulds said she believes the entire interaction between her and Bruce Almighty lasted a total of four seconds.

“Four seconds does not capture the relationship between a pony and its owner,” she said, adding that she’s had to go into hiding to escape death threats.

“My life has been torn to pieces as a result of that four-second decision,” she said in court.