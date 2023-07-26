Taylor Swift Concert Fulfills ‘Wildest Dreams’ of Seattle Children’s Hospital Patients - The Messenger
Taylor Swift Concert Fulfills ‘Wildest Dreams’ of Seattle Children’s Hospital Patients

Generous donors have provided children and their families with the gift of music

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
JWPlayer

Taylor Swift's sixth concert tour, 'The Eras Tour,' has been dominating headlines for setting sales records across the country.

Recently in Seattle, Swift performed two sold-out shows to a crowd of 72,000 fans at Lumen Field, thereby setting an attendance record previously held by U2's 360 Tour, according to The Seattle Times.

Among the concert attendees were thousands of fans, including seventeen patients from Seattle Children's Hospital. As reported by KOMO News, these patients and their caregivers were able to attend Swift's concert after donors purchased tickets for them.

Read More

"Thanks to our generous donors, 17 Seattle Children's patients and their caregivers were given the opportunity to attend Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour,'" said Seattle Children's in a statement.

Seattle Children's Hospital Patients at Taylor Swift Eras tour
Seattle Children's Hospital Patients at Taylor Swift Eras tourSeattle Children's Hospital

"We are beyond grateful to our donors for gifting this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to our patients and loved seeing the joy and smiles Taylor Swift brought to them.”

Tickets for the tour have been in high demand since they were released on November 15, 2022. Across the country, secondary ticket prices have not only soared but instances of fraudulent tickets have also been on the rise.

