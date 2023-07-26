Taylor Schabusiness Laughs While Court Discusses Murder Victim’s Head in a Bucket
The 25-year-old faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault
Warning: the below story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing.
A woman accused of murdering her boyfriend, sexually assaulting his corpse and then dismembering his body laughed this week while the court discussed images of the victim’s decapitated head in a bucket.
The trial of Taylor Schabusiness began Monday.
Schabusiness, 25, is accused in the February 2022 murder of her then-boyfriend Shad Thyrion inside the basement of his mother’s Green Bay, Wisc., home.
- Father Yells ‘Go Bears’ After Testifying to Daughter’s Insanity after Murder, Dismemberment Conviction
- Tupac’s Murder and Its Aftermath: A Look Back at the Still-Unsolved 1996 Crime
- True Crime Fan ‘Obsessed with Murder’ Arrested for Killing Stranger
- In Policy Shift, US to Share Russian War Crimes Evidence with International Court
- Taylor Schabusiness Convicted in Brutal Homicide, Dismemberment of Boyfriend after Brief Jury Deliberation
According to Law & Crime, she faces a slew of charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault in connection with the fatal strangulation of Thyrion while the pair had sex.
The outlet reports Schabusiness allegedly confessed she enjoyed choking Thyrion so much while they had sex, she did not stop until he died.
After his death, investigators allege she cut off his head, sexually assaulted his dead body, and dismembered him.
Schabusiness then allegedly placed his head, along with a “male organ” and two knives, in a bucket, later found by his mother in her basement, per Law & Crime.
On Tuesday, Schabusiness’ defense attorney, Christopher Froelich, argued against allowing the picture of the contents of the bucket to be viewed by jurors.
However, the judge ruled the photo would be admissible in court, triggering a laugh from the defendant.
Authorities said throughout the investigation, other body parts were discovered in a plastic bag, storage tote, and a box inside Schabusiness’ van.
During the same hearing, jurors were shown bodycam footage of the horrific moment police discovered the severed head in the bucket.
“Oh my f—king god,” the officers could be heard saying in bodycam footage, per the New York Post. “Jesus,” one said, along with groans and expletives.
She was arrested at a nearby apartment complex on Feb. 23, 2022.
Schabusiness had pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, according to WBAY-TV.
