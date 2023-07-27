Taylor Schabusiness Convicted in Brutal Homicide, Dismemberment of Boyfriend after Brief Jury Deliberation

A Wisconsin woman who was accused of sexually assaulting, murdering and dismembering her boyfriend was found guilty of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse, on Wednesday.
Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was convicted of the 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion, 24, after less than hour of jury deliberations, according to the Associated Press.
Prosecutors alleged that while both were high on methamphetamine, Schabusiness strangled Thyrion. After the strangling, she dismembered Thryion and scattered his body parts throughout his mother's home, in Green Bay, according to the Associated Press.
Schabusiness had pleaded not guilty, by reason of insanity, to all charges. The trial was previously delayed, due to questions about Schabusiness' competency to stand in court.
In March, she physically attacked her first lawyer, in the courtroom, while the judge and her attorney were negotiating a postponing the trial, according to the Associated Press.
The trial has now entered the sentencing phase, and Schabusiness is expected to be sentenced later Thursday.
