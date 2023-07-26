In the Big Brother house, facts matter. And in 24 seasons of CBS's hit reality show, only eight women have been crowned the winners of their respective seasons. If you ask memorable contestants like Taylor Hale, Christmas Abbott and Janelle Pierzina, being a woman can bring its fair share of challenges to the game.
"It's difficult," Pierzina exclusively told The Messenger. "It's difficult to play as a woman because the guys, I think, play on our emotions. Women are very emotional, and they like to get stuff started with other females. In reality, we shouldn't be talking about each other. We should be working together to get to the end."
Abbott added, "I think generally, when you're in your most feminine state, you're trusting. You don't assert yourself. You have to get into a masculine mindset to get it done. And they're not stepping in with, 'I will backdoor you. I will trap you.' They have too much of the society influence on them."
While Pierzina and Abbott made it to third place in their seasons, Hale was able to score $800,000 when she won Season 24.
After watching several seasons of the show, Hale wishes women would come together and build alliances instead of letting the men run the show.
"People are so afraid of the person who is socially sneaky, conniving and manipulative, and women are the ones who are pinned as being that," Hale explained to The Messenger. "It's very easy for men who are bro-ing out to target women. From there, the guys can just beast mode and comp out until one of them wins the game and can protect each other. They pick away at the women's numbers until we are looking around and it's too late."
So what can future female contestants do to last longer in the Big Brother house?
"I wish that more women would play a quiet game," Hale said, "where we slowly and sneakily protect each other and let those guys eliminate others quickly so the girls get to the end together."
Pierzina added, "I'm hoping that Big Brother 25 is the season for an all-girls alliance to actually frickin' do it and not just talk the talk but walk it and actually do this and make it to the end. It would be cool."
Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration, an Entertainment Tonight special, airs Wednesday night at 9/8c on CBS. Watch the season premiere of Big Brother season 25 on Aug. 2 at 8/7c on CBS.
