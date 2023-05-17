The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Target’s Extremely Lenient Return Policy Delights Customers

    Merch from Target's in-house brands can be returned up to a year after purchase.

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    Target enthusiasts are praising the retailer's generous return policies, which allow parents to trade in some children's clothing items up to a year after purchase, Insider reported.

    In a TikTok video from last year that is still circulating with nearly 85,000 likes, one mom claims to have returned over $500 worth of kid's clothing in a single haul. "Didn't spend a single dollar for back-to-school clothes," she wrote.

    View post on TikTok

    The refunds apply to the roughly 45 in-house brands that Target owns, including kids' clothing brand Cat & Jack, furniture maker Room Essentials, and household goods line Everspring.

    Read More

    The limit for returns without proof of purchase is $100 per year, but for people who hang on to their receipts, there are virtually no restrictions.

    "If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund," the company's help page states. Items from outside of Target's lineup can only be returned if they are unopened and in new condition within 90 days of a purchase, according to the site -- more or less the retail industry standard.

    A Target spokesperson told Insider that the company's policy reflects its confidence in the quality of its products.

    It's unclear whether Target will look to restrict large-scale returns like the ones going viral on TikTok, especially as it faces profit headwinds. The company said in a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday that it's expecting to lose $500 million this year from "shrink," retail industry lingo for shoplifting.

