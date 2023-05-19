The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Target Threshold Candles Recalled Over Burn Hazards

    Nearly 5 million units of the glass jar candles are being recalled following reports of injuries.

    Published
    Rachel Askinasi
    Target (2)

    A line of candles sold at Target was recalled by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission Thursday.

    About 4.9 million units of the company's Threshold Glass Jar Candles sold between August 2019 and March 2023 have been labeled as hazardous: The CPSC said the jar can crack or break during use, causing lacerations and burns.

    The commission advises consumers to stop using the recalled candles immediately and return them to any Target store for a full refund. If you can't bring them to a store, Target can provide a prepaid label for by-mail returns.

    "Target is committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests," Target spokesperson Joe Unger told The Messenger in a statement sent by email.

    Read More

    According to the commission, Target received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use, with six reported injuries, including lacerations and severe burns.

    This recall affects some of the 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick candles in multiple scents. Customers can cross-check their candle's item number (printed on the bottom of the jar) with the list of recalled numbers on the CPSC announcement.

