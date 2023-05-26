The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Target Store Evacuated After Bomb Threat Calls Out Pride Merchandise

    Four Utah locations were mentioned in email threats, but no explosive devices were found by late afternoon

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A Target store in Layton, Utah, was evacuated Friday morning after a bomb threat named four stores in the state.

    The Target company logo hangs outside of a Target store on November 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    No explosive device was found at the store at 815 West 2000 North, according to a dispatcher who answered the phone at the Layton police department.

    Sgt. John Ottesen told KUTV threats were made to Target stores in Layton, Salt Lake, Taylorsville and Provo.

    Read More

    Salt Lake City Police told The Messenger in a statement that “there is no credible threat to the Target stores in Salt Lake City.”

    “Officers will continue to do neighborhood patrols around the Target locations in Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution,” the statement added.

    “Because the investigation is ongoing with several law enforcement agencies throughout the state, we can’t go into specifics about the threats," it noted.

    KUTV reports that the threats were emailed to local TV stations and that the emails mentioned Target's Pride merchandise. No other details were available about the content of the messages.

    Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday evening.

    On Tuesday, the Minneapolis-based retail chain said it would remove some LGBTQ Pride Month merchandise from stores after some employees were threatened by customers who made them feel unsafe.

    Target has sold rainbow-colored products for years, but the latest decision was made as employees have recently faced condemnation about store displays – encounters that have eroded their “sense of safety and wellbeing while at work,” a company spokesperson said earlier this week.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.