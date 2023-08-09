Target Shoppers Can Add Starbucks Order to Free Curbside Pickup

Target customers nationwide can add their Starbucks order when they use the retailer's curbside pick-up service, the company announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, the add-on has been tested and tweaked since 2022 and will be available at the more than 1,700 stores with both Starbucks Cafés and drive-up service by October.

It's currently available in 24 states.

"Our guests have long told us drive up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they're short on time," Target's chief stores officer Mark Schindele, said.

Customers can place their retail curbside pick-up order first, and once they're notified that it's ready, they'll indicate in the app when they're on their way to pick it up.

Once indicated, the customer will be prompted to place a food or drink order from the café's menu and then click "Add for Drive Up" before paying. Once they let the store know they've arrived, both orders will be delivered at the same time, for free.

The retailer and coffee giant have had a more than 20-year partnership, according to the company.

The retailer said the new addition was customers' most-requested feature.