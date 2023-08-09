Target Shoppers Can Add Starbucks Order to Free Curbside Pickup - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Target Shoppers Can Add Starbucks Order to Free Curbside Pickup

Target curbside pickup customers can now get their Starbucks order delivered to their car

Published |Updated
Rachel Askinasi
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Target launches to car delivery service for its in-store Starbucks Cafés. Target

Target customers nationwide can add their Starbucks order when they use the retailer's curbside pick-up service, the company announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, the add-on has been tested and tweaked since 2022 and will be available at the more than 1,700 stores with both Starbucks Cafés and drive-up service by October.

It's currently available in 24 states.

"Our guests have long told us drive up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they're short on time," Target's chief stores officer Mark Schindele, said.

Read More

Customers can place their retail curbside pick-up order first, and once they're notified that it's ready, they'll indicate in the app when they're on their way to pick it up.

Once indicated, the customer will be prompted to place a food or drink order from the café's menu and then click "Add for Drive Up" before paying. Once they let the store know they've arrived, both orders will be delivered at the same time, for free.

The retailer and coffee giant have had a more than 20-year partnership, according to the company.

The retailer said the new addition was customers' most-requested feature.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.