Target Shoplifter Takes TV, Then Pushes Luck by Returning it for a Fancier One – and Gets Caught

A man who tired to return a stolen TV from a Target in Georgia for a nicer model got caught by police as he was leaving the store.

Atlanta Police Department shared bodycam footage after an officer, on his way to another call, was flagged down by the store's security guard.

He told the officer that a man was inside who had stolen a TV and then come back moments later to exchange it for a different one.

The footage shows the suspect spotting the officer waiting in the entrance, running back inside and out another door in an attempt to evade him.

A suspect being detained after trying to steal a TV from an Atlanta-area Target City of Atlanta Police Department/Facebook

"The officer gave chase and caught the male just outside the store," the department said in a statement on Facebook. "The suspect fought with the officer for several minutes until backup arrived and he was taken into custody."

Footage from the officer's vehicle shows the fighting right outside the store in the parking lot.

“I didn’t mean it!” the suspect can be heard yelling. “I don’t want to go to jail. I don’t want to go to f—— jail.”

A suspect being detained after trying to steal a TV from an Atlanta-area Target City of Atlanta Police Department/Facebook

Other shoppers and Target staff can be seen watching the fight play out while waiting for backup to arrive.

"This is a great example of how quickly things can change for our officers and how important it is our officers are prepared for anything they might face during their shift," the statement added.

"The officer's training kicked in and he remained calm and in control, despite the suspect's repeated attempts to overpower him during the fight."

The officer and suspect sustained minor scrapes during the altercation.

Police charged the suspect with shoplifting and obstruction.