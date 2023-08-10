Target Recalls 2.2 Million Candles Over Injury Hazards

Retail giant Target is recalling more than two million Threshold Glass Jar candles sold at its stores in multiple scents after the company received 19 reports of jars breaking or cracking during use — at least one of which resulted in an injury.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted a notice Thursday about the candles along with a detailed list of the products being recalled. Target also published that list with product descriptions and directed consumers to “immediately stop using the recalled candles” and return them to the Target store at which they were purchased for a refund.

"Target is committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests. Target is issuing a recall of certain Threshold candles due to potential safety concerns identified in the CPSC press release. If a guest owns any items that have been recalled, they should return them for a full refund," a Target spokesperson told The Messenger in an email.

The candle jars, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold in multiple sizes and scents, including rose petal & lotus, pumpkin spice, and frosted vanilla cupcake.

Pictured above, Threshold Glass Jar candles. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website

The candles being recalled were sold at Target stores and on the retailer’s website from February 2020 through July 2023 with prices ranging from $3 to $12, according to the CPSC.

Target previously recalled nearly five million Threshold candles in May when it received 137 reports of the candle jars breaking or cracking during use, the Associated Press reported.

Six injuries, including lacerations and severe burns, were reported at the time.

The Messenger reached out to Target for additional information and comment.