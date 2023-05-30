Joe Biden Sex Assault Accuser Tara Reade Moves to Russia

Tara Reade, the woman who accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault, has moved to Russia, she announced Tuesday in a Twitter live stream.

Reade leveled the accusations against Biden in March 2020, saying the now-president assaulted her in 1993 in a Capitol Hill office when she was a staff assistant. Biden denied the allegation.

Reade made the announcement about her move from Russia, joined by Maria Butina, a Russian-born woman who pleaded guilty in the U.S. in December 2018 of spying for the Kremlin. In the Tuesday press conference, Reade thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for giving her citizenship.

She told the Russian state-owned news network Sputnik that she moved to Russia because she no longer feels safe in America.

“You have US and European citizens looking for safe haven here. And luckily, the Kremlin is accommodating. So we're lucky,” she said. Reade also claimed her only options in the U.S. were to "walk into a cage or be killed,” although it is not immediately clear what threats or punishment she was referencing.

Her accusations against Biden came under intense scrutiny, as did her credentials. Reade claimed she graduated from Antioch University, which insists she only attended classes and never earned a degree. After she came forward, reporting found inconsistencies in her story and revealed she might have lied under oath in court proceedings.

The former domestic violence advocate said she had no political motivations for coming forward about Biden. A few people in Reade’s life supported her claims, saying she told them about the incident in the 1990s, although some say they remember her saying Biden harassed her, not that he assaulted her.

"I'm still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good,” she told Sputnik about her move. "I feel very surrounded by protection and safety. And I just really so appreciate Maria [Butina] and everyone who's been giving me that at a time when it's been very difficult to know if I'm safe or not."

Butina spent 15 months in a U.S. federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to act as a foreign agent. In her case, she admitted to working during the 2016 presidential campaign with an ex-Russian lawmaker in pursuit of courting American conservatives, including the National Rifle Association. Upon her release from prison, the U.S. deported Butina to Russia and she's now a member of the country's parliament.