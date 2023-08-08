Tampa Mayor Reels in 70 Pounds of Cocaine During Fishing Trip in Florida Keys

The mayor of Tampa’s big catch on a recent fishing trip off the Florida Keys was a massive bundle of cocaine.

Jane Castor was fishing with her family last month when her younger brother spotted something bobbing in the water.

Castor, the former Tampa narcotics officer, knew what it was right away, according to a Tampa Bay Times report.

The mayor of Tampa caught 60 pounds of cocaine when she went fishing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

They pulled the package, wrapped in plastic, onto the mayor’s boat and alerted police.

They were met at the shore by local and federal law enforcement. The package contained 25 bricks of cocaine with a blue and purple butterfly logo on them.

U.S. Border Patrol said the drugs had an estimated street value of $1.1 million.

They posted a photo and said they were found by a “recreational boater” without mentioning that it was the mayor of Tampa.

The mayor’s family spent the rest of their fishing trip catching about 60 lobsters.