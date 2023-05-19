Tampa Cancels Pride Event Due to State’s Anti-Gay Laws

The annual Pride on the River event in Tampa, Florida, has been canceled after organizers “didn’t want to take any chances,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

President of Tampa Pride Carrie West said the group was concerned about the event being shut down by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Wednesday, DeSantis signed a bill that punishes any establishment that “admits a child to an adult live performance.”

The event organizers looked at creating a fenced-off, adult-only area to host drag performances, but could not find a spot for it, the Tampa Bay Times reported. West believes the timing of the new bill criminalizing adult performances is intentional.

“DeSantis did this because next month is Pride Month,” West said to the Tampa Bay Times. “He wanted to make sure he got it in before that.”