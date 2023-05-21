Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being Moved

The Tampa Bay Rays are pursuing a new $1.2 billion ballpark, but prospective owners could move the franchise out of the state altogether.

According to a report by The Athletic published on Sunday, the Rays are the target of several parties who have expressed their interest in buying the team.

At least one is a local businessman with ties to Tampa and St. Petersberg. Other interested groups, who were not identified, could relocate the team, the outlet reported.

Stu Sternberg, owner of the Tampa Bay Rays, responded to The Athletic's claims while speaking to John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times.

"I expect we will build a ballpark in Tampa Bay that will keep the Rays here for generations to come," Sternberg said Sunday. "I also plan on remaining the Rays owner.”

The Rays currently have the best record in the MLB with 34 wins and just 13 losses.

As noted by Deadspin, the Rays have proposed a $1.2 billion stadium plan to keep the team in the region that would require public financing if private investment goals are not met.

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously expressed his opinion that sports teams in the state should pay for new facilities using their own financing.



