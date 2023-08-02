Taliban Sets Pile of Instruments Ablaze, Says Music Causes ‘Moral Corruption’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Taliban Sets Pile of Instruments Ablaze, Says Music Causes ‘Moral Corruption’

The extremist group, which returned to power in Afghanistan after a 20-year break, confiscated the equipment from wedding halls

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Taliban officials enforcing a music ban in Afghanistan on Saturday watch a bonfire of musical instruments. Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice

The Taliban torched a pile of musical instruments - including a guitar and speakers - in Afghanistan, claiming that music causes "moral corruption," according to a report.

The extremist group that's back in charge of the Afghan government after a 20-year interregnum rounded up the pieces of equipment from wedding halls and tossed them on the bonfire Saturday in western Herat province, the BBC reported. 

Sheikh Aziz al-Rahman al-Mujahir, an official with the Taliban's Vice and Virtue Ministry, decreed that playing music would "cause the youth to go astray" and lead to "moral corruption." 

Images show four men standing near a flaming heap of instruments that included a guitar, a harmonium, a drum, amplifiers and speakers. 

Read More

Ahmad Sarmast, founder of Afghanistan's National Institute of Music, told the BBC that the Taliban's burning of the instruments amounts to "cultural genocide and musical vandalism."

"The people of Afghanistan have been denied artistic freedom. … The burning of musical instruments in Herat is just a small example of the cultural genocide that is taking place in Afghanistan under the leadership of the Taliban," Sarmast, who is now based in Portugal, told the outlet.

The Islamist group banned the playing of music in public when it returned to power in Afghanistan after the chaotic American military pullout in August 2021, and musicians and singers have been subjected to beatings and discrimination ever since. 

It was a return to the Taliban's previous rule in the 1990s when music and entertainment on television and radio were banned.

But the bulk of the Taliban's tyrannical restrictions have fallen on women and girls, who must dress in clothing that hides their faces and reveals only their eyes. If they travel more than 45 miles, females must be accompanied by a male relative. 

Teenage girls and women are also prohibited from entering school, university classrooms, gyms and parks, the BBC reported. 

The Taliban also ordered the shuttering of all hair and beauty salons after deeming them un-Islamic. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.