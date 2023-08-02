Taliban Sets Pile of Instruments Ablaze, Says Music Causes ‘Moral Corruption’

The Taliban torched a pile of musical instruments - including a guitar and speakers - in Afghanistan, claiming that music causes "moral corruption," according to a report.

The extremist group that's back in charge of the Afghan government after a 20-year interregnum rounded up the pieces of equipment from wedding halls and tossed them on the bonfire Saturday in western Herat province, the BBC reported.

Sheikh Aziz al-Rahman al-Mujahir, an official with the Taliban's Vice and Virtue Ministry, decreed that playing music would "cause the youth to go astray" and lead to "moral corruption."

Images show four men standing near a flaming heap of instruments that included a guitar, a harmonium, a drum, amplifiers and speakers.

Ahmad Sarmast, founder of Afghanistan's National Institute of Music, told the BBC that the Taliban's burning of the instruments amounts to "cultural genocide and musical vandalism."

"The people of Afghanistan have been denied artistic freedom. … The burning of musical instruments in Herat is just a small example of the cultural genocide that is taking place in Afghanistan under the leadership of the Taliban," Sarmast, who is now based in Portugal, told the outlet.

The Islamist group banned the playing of music in public when it returned to power in Afghanistan after the chaotic American military pullout in August 2021, and musicians and singers have been subjected to beatings and discrimination ever since.

It was a return to the Taliban's previous rule in the 1990s when music and entertainment on television and radio were banned.

But the bulk of the Taliban's tyrannical restrictions have fallen on women and girls, who must dress in clothing that hides their faces and reveals only their eyes. If they travel more than 45 miles, females must be accompanied by a male relative.

Teenage girls and women are also prohibited from entering school, university classrooms, gyms and parks, the BBC reported.

The Taliban also ordered the shuttering of all hair and beauty salons after deeming them un-Islamic.