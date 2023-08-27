Taliban Bar Women From Popular Afghanistan National Park - The Messenger
Taliban Bar Women From Popular Afghanistan National Park

Sightseeing 'is not a must for women,' declared government official

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
The Taliban has banned women from visiting a national park in Afghanistan.

The news comes as Afghanistan's acting minister of virtue and vice, Mohammad Khaled Hanafi, said women had not been wearing hijabs properly inside the populare Band-e-Amir National Park, the Guardian reported.

“Going sightseeing is not a must for women,” he declared.

The Taliban rose to power in the nation two years ago after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

Since the Taliban have taken over, officials have implemented multiple restrictions targeting women.

Afghan girls cannot attend school past sixth grade, and Afghan women cannot hold jobs at local and non-governmental organizations, ABC News reported.

The government recently ordered hair and beauty salons to shut down, and barred women from taking national university entrance exams, per a BBC report.

Band-e-Amir National Park
The Taliban has banned women from Band-e-Amir National Park in Afghanistan.Nava Jamshidi / Stringer (Getty Images)

“I’ve heard more than one Afghan woman talk about how next the Taliban won’t allow them to breathe,” Heather Barr, the associate director of the women's rights division at Human Rights Watch, told the Guardian.

“That sounds very hyperbolic until you see them doing things like actually trying to stop women from being outdoors and enjoying nature," she said.

The Band-e-Amir became Afghanistan's first national park in 2009 and has been a major tourist attraction with thousands of visitors each year.

“It’s a magical place to go because you see families laughing and picnicking and enjoying themselves,” Barr said. “And that’s what the Taliban have just taken away – the ability of families to enjoy a day out together, with the women in the family being part of that.”

