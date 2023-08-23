Take a Look: A Two-Headed Snake Born in Reptile Store, ‘Fingers Crossed They Continue To Do Well’

An exotic pet store has added an even more exotic pet to its roster: a two-headed Western Hognose snake.
Exeter Exotics in Devon, UK, announced the rare specimen on its Facebook page after it hatched.
“Well, this was a bit of a shock to see a couple of days ago,” the reptile shop wrote. The male snake hatched on July 17 without any assistance from the staff. Alicia Johns, the owner of the shop, told the BBC she was “shocked” to see the creature hatch with two heads.
According to Johns, the snake was expected to hatch as twins but the embryo did not split.
"I was shocked. A bit of disbelief to begin with because they are rare," she told the news agency.
In an update on the snake, posted on Aug. 8, the store said the right head of the snake prefers sardine-scented pinky heads and has a good appetite, while the left head “seemed to struggle” with food despite seeming interested in eating. It is thought that the left side's throat may be narrower than the right, the shop said.
- Snake Dies After Failed Attempt at Eating Porcupine
- Cops Rescue Hawk That Was Being Strangled By Snake
- Snake on a Train Sets Off Commuter Panic in England
- Snake Falls Out of Sky Onto Woman’s Head – Then Both Are Attacked by Hawk
- Snakes ‘Up to a Few Feet Long’ Infest Wisconsin Hotel’s Pool, Hot Tub
- Harrison Ford’s Son Shares Picture of Young Star Playing With a Snake in Birthday Message
“It is strange to see that the left-hand head will make the chewing motion of eating whilst the right-hand head is eating,” the shop wrote. “Fingers crossed they continue to do well.”
The chances of a snake being hatched with two heads are quite low, according to the Reptarium. Only 1 out of every 100,000 snake births result in the unusual form.
Western Hognose snakes can be found in North America, preferring sandy, gravelly areas, according to the Cayugana Nature Center. Females can grow up to 3 feet, but males often only reach between 15 to 20 inches. The species can be “highly defensive,” according to the nature center.
"I just love them. I love that they're quite feisty and quite sassy,” Johns told the BBC about the species.
Johns has no intentions of selling the two-headed snake and said the staff will be keeping an eye out on how it progresses.
"It's fascinating but it is still sad,” she said. “If we ever felt it got to the stage where he was deteriorating or wasn't doing well or was uncomfortable or in pain, then that's when we'd re-evaluate the situation."
- School Principal, Another Family Displaced After New Jersey Man Accused of Setting Fires Was Looking for Those Who Were ‘Cyber-Attacking’ Him: PoliceNews
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Guard Acted Like Marvel Superhero Black Panther in Scaring Off Dollar General Shooter: University PresidentNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews