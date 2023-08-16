‘Take a Break’: Alexander Hamilton’s Family’s Historic Former New York Estate to Become a Luxury Spa - The Messenger
‘Take a Break’: Alexander Hamilton’s Family’s Historic Former New York Estate to Become a Luxury Spa

JP Morgan built the estate as a wedding gift to his daughter and her husband, the great-grandson of Alexander Hamilton

Monique Merrill
The Ranch Hudson ValleyThe Ranch

Too much on your plate? The new owners of the estate once owned by Alexander Hamilton's family suggest you 'Take a Break' at the site, which will soon be a luxury spa and retreat.

The Ranch, a luxury wellness retreat with A-list clientele and locations in Malibu, California, Italy and Vail, Colorado, has made its way to the East Coast and bought up a 200-acre plot of historic land in Hudson Valley for $11 million, the Daily Voice reported

The estate was built in 1902 by JP Morgan as a wedding gift to his daughter and her husband, the great-grandson of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

At that time, the family referred to the sweeping 52-room manor as the Table Rock Estate. It was most recently owned by the Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate and called the Sloatsburg Manor.

Now, the estate will be restored by a local construction and architecture company in preparation for wealthy retreaters in March 2024, The Ranch CEO Alex Glassock told the Daily Voice.

"Given its idyllic location, we also hope it becomes the perfect destination for corporate groups looking to integrate a more health-minded approach to their offsite retreats, meetings, and incentive travel programs,” Glassock said. 

The Ranch offers hiking, yoga, fitness classes, deep-tissue massage and farm-to-table plant-based meals. The new location will offer wellness programs ranging from three to four days. The price tag on a retreat is likely north of $4,000 based on pricing at its other locations.

