America has to ramp up its arms shipments to Taiwan if it wants to stop a Chinese invasion, the Pentagon’s top general said Friday.

“If Taiwan has the military capability to signal to the leadership in Beijing that an attack on Taiwan, the cost, risk, of an attack on Taiwan, would exceed any potential benefit, then theoretically, if the leaders in Beijing are rational, they won’t do that militarily,” Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters in Tokyo.

“They will try some other nonmilitary means of doing it.”

“The speed at which we, the United States, or other countries assist Taiwan in improving their defensive capabilities — I think that probably needs to be accelerated in the years to come.”

China has filled the air around the independent island with fighter jets and other military aircraft ahead of annual Taiwanese military exercises later this month. On Thursday, 17 Chinese military aircraft flew across the halfway point of the 100-mile-wide Taiwan Strait separating Taiwan from China.



During war games last August, China fired missiles over Taipei and declared no-fly and no-sail zones in a demonstration of how it would dominate Taiwan during an armed conflict.

The United States is Taiwan's top arms supplier, and shows of U.S. support for the democratic island regularly enrage Beijing, which views it as a rogue province.



Taiwan has bought more than $40 billion in weaponry from the U.S. over the past decade, but experts say it may not be enough to hold off a Chinese invasion.



In recent war games conducted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies with U.S. military and government officials, “The Taiwanese Air Force and surface navy are wiped out in the first couple of days,” Mark Cancian, a senior advisor at CSIS, told The Messenger.

“It’s just that they are so vulnerable.”

Taiwan has complained of delays in U.S. weapon shipments, including of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as arms companies redirected supplies to Ukraine.



