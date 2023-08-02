Taiwan Arrests Special Forces Colonel Over Alleged China Spy Ring
Four retired officers and a middleman were also arrested in the espionage probe
Authorities in Taiwan have arrested a lieutenant colonel in the special forces as part of a damaging investigation into spying for China by senior military officers, the state news agency said Wednesday.
Investigators raided the command headquarters of the army’s aviation and special forces command in the northern city of Tauyuan earlier this week, the official Central News Agency reported.
The spy sweep comes amid rising tensions between China and the U.S. over American arms sales to independent Taiwan, and growing concern over Chinese espionage.
Beijing is becoming more successful at “reaching into Taiwan” to corrupt military officials, Weng Wei-lun, a lawyer and former prosecutor told the Taipei Times.
In addition to the lieutenant colonel, who was only identified by his surname, Hsieh, four retired officers and a middleman were implicated in the probe. The middleman was also detained.
Hsieh was accused of passing national defense secrets to Chinese or other foreign agents, and of building a spy ring composed of current and retired military personnel, prosecutors said.
"Facing infiltration by the Chinese Communist Party, the national forces will continue to boost counter-espionage education and raise awareness," the defense ministry said.
The ministry condemned unnamed people it said were "selling out the country and people."
A retired army major and three other people were questioned in the case and released on bail between 20,000 New Taiwan Dollars ($630) and 600,000 New Taiwan Dollars ($19,000), the Taipei Times reported.
Last month, Taiwanese authorities detained five people, including a Chinese yo-yo instructor, on suspicion of spying for China.
