Tails Mysteriously Being Cut Off Horses in Colorado - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Tails Mysteriously Being Cut Off Horses in Colorado

The tails can fetch as much as $600 per pound on the black market

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A horse’s tail is seen in the mounting yard after race 10 at Kembla Grange on August 14, 2021 in Kembla, Australia. Mark Evans/Getty Images

A Colorado woman who competes in hunter/jumper competitions with her 5-year-old Holsteiner horse named Eleanor got quite the shock this week. She found that a large portion of her horse’s tail had been cut off by thieves in the middle of the night.

Megan Morrison meticulously cares for Eleanor as they compete together, and a horse’s appearance is just as important as the other aspects like speed and having the fewest faults.

“We all want a nice full, long tail, especially with a hunter/jumper discipline that I do,” Morrison told local news station KDVR

It typically takes a horse two weeks to grow its tail by one centimeter, meaning it could take years for Eleanor to be back to normal.

Read More

Eleanor was at Colorado's Ken Caryl Equestrian Center when the theft happened. 

A horse’s tail is important for a myriad of reasons, not just for show.

“Horses, they communicate by their behaviors, and mostly their ears and their tails, and you’re taking that away from them. So it just hurts you to the core knowing that’s happening to someone, something that you love and you’ve invested a lot of time and money into,” Morrison said. 

Horses also use their tails to swat flies and also swish them as a comforting factor.

The bizarre theft was not an isolated incident.

There were eight tails stolen at Colorado's Ken Caryl Equestrian Center this week and five stolen in a three-day span at another nearby center. Morrison said the tails are likely getting sold on the black market for things ranging from craft jewelry to violins.

“People use them for crafts or jewelry. They’ll use them to make violin bows,” she said.

Stealing horse tails is nothing uncommon, much like stealing horses themselves. Horse tails sold on the black market can also be used to make fake tails for show horses, human wigs, jewelry and home décor. They sell for as much as $400 to $600 per pound in some cases.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said all the thefts are under investigation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.