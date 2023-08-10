Tails Mysteriously Being Cut Off Horses in Colorado

A Colorado woman who competes in hunter/jumper competitions with her 5-year-old Holsteiner horse named Eleanor got quite the shock this week. She found that a large portion of her horse’s tail had been cut off by thieves in the middle of the night.

Megan Morrison meticulously cares for Eleanor as they compete together, and a horse’s appearance is just as important as the other aspects like speed and having the fewest faults.

“We all want a nice full, long tail, especially with a hunter/jumper discipline that I do,” Morrison told local news station KDVR.

It typically takes a horse two weeks to grow its tail by one centimeter, meaning it could take years for Eleanor to be back to normal.

Eleanor was at Colorado's Ken Caryl Equestrian Center when the theft happened.

A horse’s tail is important for a myriad of reasons, not just for show.

“Horses, they communicate by their behaviors, and mostly their ears and their tails, and you’re taking that away from them. So it just hurts you to the core knowing that’s happening to someone, something that you love and you’ve invested a lot of time and money into,” Morrison said.

Horses also use their tails to swat flies and also swish them as a comforting factor.

The bizarre theft was not an isolated incident.

There were eight tails stolen at Colorado's Ken Caryl Equestrian Center this week and five stolen in a three-day span at another nearby center. Morrison said the tails are likely getting sold on the black market for things ranging from craft jewelry to violins.

“People use them for crafts or jewelry. They’ll use them to make violin bows,” she said.

Stealing horse tails is nothing uncommon, much like stealing horses themselves. Horse tails sold on the black market can also be used to make fake tails for show horses, human wigs, jewelry and home décor. They sell for as much as $400 to $600 per pound in some cases.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said all the thefts are under investigation.