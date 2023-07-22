Portland Hospital Gunman Shot Dead by Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Portland Hospital Gunman Shot Dead by Police

A hospital security guard was killed by the gunman, police say

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald and Aaron Feis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The suspected gunman in the shooting death of a hospital security guard at a Portland, Oregon, hospital has been fatally shot by police, Portland police said Saturday evening.

A security guard was killed and another person was injured when the unidentified gunman opened fire earlier at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital on Saturday morning.

“This is a sad day for the staff at Legacy Health, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of the employees affected by today’s tragedy,” Police Chief Chuck Lovell said.

“By all accounts, hospital staff and law enforcement did great work responding to this incident, and I’m grateful for the coordinated efforts by all," he added.  

Read More

Portland police first learned of possible shots fired inside the hospital Saturday morning, then dispatched multiple response units as hospital staff shelters in place. That's when officers learned that a security guard had been shot and hospital staff began treating him.

"The injured security guard was transferred to a Level 1 Trauma Center, where he died despite additional lifesaving treatment efforts," said a police department statement. "No patients were hurt."

The suspected gunman fled the scene and was eventually tracked down by police, who stopped him in his vehicle.

"During the incident, shots were fired by police.

The suspect is deceased," Portland police said.  

The Portland Police Bureau's Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team and other first responders were initially dispatched to the hospital after the reported gunfire, officials said.

Police detain passengers in a mutual aid van during an Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage protest on October 11, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.
Police detain passengers in a mutual aid van during an Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage protest on October 11, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.