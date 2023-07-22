Portland Hospital Gunman Shot Dead by Police
A hospital security guard was killed by the gunman, police say
The suspected gunman in the shooting death of a hospital security guard at a Portland, Oregon, hospital has been fatally shot by police, Portland police said Saturday evening.
A security guard was killed and another person was injured when the unidentified gunman opened fire earlier at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital on Saturday morning.
“This is a sad day for the staff at Legacy Health, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of the employees affected by today’s tragedy,” Police Chief Chuck Lovell said.
“By all accounts, hospital staff and law enforcement did great work responding to this incident, and I’m grateful for the coordinated efforts by all," he added.
Portland police first learned of possible shots fired inside the hospital Saturday morning, then dispatched multiple response units as hospital staff shelters in place. That's when officers learned that a security guard had been shot and hospital staff began treating him.
"The injured security guard was transferred to a Level 1 Trauma Center, where he died despite additional lifesaving treatment efforts," said a police department statement. "No patients were hurt."
The suspected gunman fled the scene and was eventually tracked down by police, who stopped him in his vehicle.
"During the incident, shots were fired by police.
The suspect is deceased," Portland police said.
The Portland Police Bureau's Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team and other first responders were initially dispatched to the hospital after the reported gunfire, officials said.
