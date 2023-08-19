Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA Robberies - The Messenger
News.
Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA Robberies

Police said a group of armed suspects approached employees at multiple taco trucks on Wednesday and demanded money

Yelena Dzhanova
Police said a group of armed suspects approached employees at multiple taco trucks on Wednesday and demanded money ABC7/YouTube

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a string of food truck robberies in Los Angeles, and are looking for up to three more.

In a Friday tweet, the Los Angeles Police Department said officers arrested Stayshawn Stephens, one of the suspects believed to have been involved in the robberies. 

A group of armed thieves allegedly hit multiple taco stands between 9:40pm and 11:30pm Wednesday night, the LAPD said in a press release

"During each incident, the suspects approached the victims, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and made their escape in a white sedan with stolen property," the release says.

Police believe there are other suspects out there and have asked the public for help identifying them. They’re described as men in their mid-20s to early 30s who are dressed in dark clothing. 

Local news station KTLA spoke with witnesses who described the disturbing scene. 

“My employees were in there and they got robbed at gunpoint,” said Ricardo Antonio, the owner of Verdaderos Crazy Tacos, one of the food trucks hit in the spree. “They took out two guns on them and took all the cash and everything and then just took off.”

Antonio said the suspects made off with about $600 and an employee’s wallet.

Stephens was arrested on robbery charges and is being held on a $1.3 million bail.

