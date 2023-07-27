Table For 2? Sure, in 4 Years at World’s Hardest Restaurant to Get a Reservation - The Messenger
Table For 2? Sure, in 4 Years at World’s Hardest Restaurant to Get a Reservation

The Bank Tavern describes itself as a 'uniquely inhospitable place'

Monique Merrill
Those looking to dine while visiting Bristol, England might be in for a bit of a wait at one hot spot — four years wait, to be exact.

New research from business payment platform Dojo compiled a list of restaurants with the longest waits, and The Bank Tavern, located just under three hours away from London, took the top spot, The New York Post reported.

The pub is known for its Sunday lunch menu, which features its renowned Sunday roasts, and a variety of slow-cooked meats and vegetable dishes. The only catch is diners have to wait four years to snag a spot.

The Bank Tavern describes itself as a “uniquely inhospitable place,” and offers its Sunday lunch from noon to 4 p.m. weekly. The pub has a modest collection of food awards to boot, and focuses on seasonal and local dishes including standard pub fare like roasts, but also more adventurous menu items like Greek squid balls with mint yogurt and tomato sauce.

A full Sunday lunch meal complete with a starter, roast, dessert and side would set a diner back around $46.34.

In 2019, the Bank Tavern was named the best Sunday lunch spot in Britain by the Observer Food Monthly Awards.

The next longest waitlist goes to Damon Baehrel in Earlton, New York, with a one-year waiting time, which the New Yorker named “the most exclusive restaurant in America,” in a 2016 profile. Meals cost around $525 per person and the service takes around five hours.

Overall, three of the top nine longest waitlists were located in the U.K.

The full list:

  1. The Bank Tavern - Bristol, U.K. - 4-year wait list
  2. Damon Baehrel - Earlton, NY - 1 year
  3. La Mesita de Almanza - Tierra del Fuego, Argentina - 6 months
  4. Mesa 1 - Punta de Mita, Mexico - 6 months
  5. Disfrutar - Barcelona, Spain - 5 months
  6. The Fat Duck - Bray, U.K. - 4 months
  7. Noma - Copenhagen, Denmark - 3 months
  8. The Cove Club - London, U.K. - 3 months
  9. Brae - Birregurra, Australia - 2 months
