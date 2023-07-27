Table For 2? Sure, in 4 Years at World’s Hardest Restaurant to Get a Reservation
The Bank Tavern describes itself as a 'uniquely inhospitable place'
Those looking to dine while visiting Bristol, England might be in for a bit of a wait at one hot spot — four years wait, to be exact.
New research from business payment platform Dojo compiled a list of restaurants with the longest waits, and The Bank Tavern, located just under three hours away from London, took the top spot, The New York Post reported.
The pub is known for its Sunday lunch menu, which features its renowned Sunday roasts, and a variety of slow-cooked meats and vegetable dishes. The only catch is diners have to wait four years to snag a spot.
The Bank Tavern describes itself as a “uniquely inhospitable place,” and offers its Sunday lunch from noon to 4 p.m. weekly. The pub has a modest collection of food awards to boot, and focuses on seasonal and local dishes including standard pub fare like roasts, but also more adventurous menu items like Greek squid balls with mint yogurt and tomato sauce.
- No reservations. Restaurants are cutting hours and closing early amid employee and customer crunch
- Restaurant Closes Outside Dining Area after ‘Vicious’ Seagulls Swoop in to Steal Customers’ Food
- US Oil Reserves Are At 50% Capacity — Their Lowest Level In 40 Years
- Sick Workers Linked to 40% of Restaurant Food Poisoning Outbreaks
- Trump Announces ‘Food for Everyone’ at Restaurant, But Not Everyone Eats
A full Sunday lunch meal complete with a starter, roast, dessert and side would set a diner back around $46.34.
In 2019, the Bank Tavern was named the best Sunday lunch spot in Britain by the Observer Food Monthly Awards.
The next longest waitlist goes to Damon Baehrel in Earlton, New York, with a one-year waiting time, which the New Yorker named “the most exclusive restaurant in America,” in a 2016 profile. Meals cost around $525 per person and the service takes around five hours.
Overall, three of the top nine longest waitlists were located in the U.K.
The full list:
- The Bank Tavern - Bristol, U.K. - 4-year wait list
- Damon Baehrel - Earlton, NY - 1 year
- La Mesita de Almanza - Tierra del Fuego, Argentina - 6 months
- Mesa 1 - Punta de Mita, Mexico - 6 months
- Disfrutar - Barcelona, Spain - 5 months
- The Fat Duck - Bray, U.K. - 4 months
- Noma - Copenhagen, Denmark - 3 months
- The Cove Club - London, U.K. - 3 months
- Brae - Birregurra, Australia - 2 months
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews