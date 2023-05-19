Syria’s Assad in Triumphant Arab League Return 

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, looking relaxed and cheerful, received a warm welcome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday as he arrived for his first Arab League summit in more than a decade. Syria was suspended from the League in 2011 for a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters during the Arab Spring revolts. The crackdown sent Syria into a long-running war that has killed almost half a million people and driven 23 million Syrians from their homes.
Assad’s appearance at the summit is the clearest example to date of a remarkable comeback for a dictator who had been widely seen as in his last days in power. It also cements a victory for Assad over western and Arab opponents who have spent years trying to oust him.
The Syrian leader was embraced Friday by the summit’s host, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who has joined other Persian Gulf leaders in welcoming Assad back into the region’s fold.
Assad’s first formal meeting in Saudi Arabia was with Tunisian President Kais Saied, who seized power in 2021 and has himself jailed numerous political opponents. Tunisia was the birthplace of the Arab Spring protests that swept the region in 2011.
“We stand together against the movement of darkness,” Assad said at the meeting, AP reported, an apparent reference to extremist groups that were part of the Syrian opposition during the country’s long civil war.
Assad’s return to the regional stage has led to legislation on Capitol Hill that would ensure that the welcome mat for Assad doesn’t extend to Washington. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, recently introduced the Assad Anti-Normalization Act, which would forbid any U.S. administration from recognizing Assad’s government.
