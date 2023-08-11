Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’ - The Messenger
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’

After checking off every major accomplishment in the 400m hurdles, McLaughlin-Levrone switched her focus to the flat 400m heading into 2023

Published |Updated
Max Rego
McLaughlin-Levrone nearly set a new U.S. flat 400m record last month.Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who nearly broke the American record in her first flat 400m final at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Outdoor Championships in July, will miss this month's World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, due to a knee injury.

McLaughlin-Levrone, 24, announced the news on her Instagram story, saying, "after consultation with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next year's Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!"

After checking off every major accomplishment in the 400m hurdles — winning Olympic gold in 2021, claiming world titles in 2019 and 2022, and breaking the world record four times — McLaughlin-Levrone switched her focus to the flat 400m heading into 2023.

But the New Jersey native has competed sparingly since the start of the outdoor season, entering only two meets prior to July's U.S. Championships. She withdrew from the Monaco Diamond League stop in late July, also citing a knee issue.

McLaughlin-Levrone's 400m time at U.S. Championships — 48.74 seconds — made her the 10th fastest woman to ever run the event and the clear world championship favorite. The mark was also just four-hundredths of a second behind the American record of 48.70, set by four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross in 2006.

Lynna Irby-Jackson, who finished fourth in the flat 400m at the USATF Championships with a time of 50.11, will take McLaughlin-Levrone's spot in Budapest, joining Britton Wilson and Talitha Diggs.

