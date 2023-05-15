The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Sword Wielding Person Cuts off Man’s Hand on California Sidewalk

    A person called 911 after finding the severed hand on the sidewalk.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Police in Riverside, California, are investigating after a man's hand was lopped off by a sword-wielding individual.

    According to a statement from Riverside Police, someone called 911 Saturday evening after finding a severed human hand on a sidewalk.

    Responding officers recovered the hand near the intersection of Fifth Street and Fairmont Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police checked area hospitals, and located a man in his 60s, who checked himself in to the hospital that same evening.

    The man underwent surgery and doctors expect him to survive the attack, the statement confirms.

    The man, who was not named, allegedly told police his hand had been chopped off by a person with a sword.

    A description of the sword-carrying suspect was not available.

    Riverside is located southwest of Los Angeles in Southern California.

