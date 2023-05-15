Sword Wielding Person Cuts off Man’s Hand on California Sidewalk

Police in Riverside, California, are investigating after a man's hand was lopped off by a sword-wielding individual.

According to a statement from Riverside Police, someone called 911 Saturday evening after finding a severed human hand on a sidewalk.

Responding officers recovered the hand near the intersection of Fifth Street and Fairmont Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police checked area hospitals, and located a man in his 60s, who checked himself in to the hospital that same evening.

The man underwent surgery and doctors expect him to survive the attack, the statement confirms.

The man, who was not named, allegedly told police his hand had been chopped off by a person with a sword.

A description of the sword-carrying suspect was not available.

Riverside is located southwest of Los Angeles in Southern California.