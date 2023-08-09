Swindler Posed as Ivy League Wall Street Expert to Scam Wealthy Investors of Millions: Feds - The Messenger
Swindler Posed as Ivy League Wall Street Expert to Scam Wealthy Investors of Millions: Feds

He allegedly fabricated documents to show investors returns while using their money to pay off credit card debt

Monique Merrill
A convicted fraudster is on the loose and wanted by federal authorities after allegedly posing as an ivy league graduate and experienced Wall Street trader in an elaborate $3.1 million securities scam.

50-year-old Christopher Anthony Slaga, who has been using the alias "Keith Renko," was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week for allegedly defrauding 13 investors. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud charge he's found guilty of.

By pretending to be "running a hedge fund for lay people," Slaga convinced investors to fork over at least $25,000 in "capital commitments" to his companies. According to the SEC filing, he even referenced the film The Big Short to convince people to invest. The filing also notes that he would cold contact potential investors on LinkedIn.

To gain the trust of the investors, Slaga allegedly told them he had personally invested $2 million in his companies and was a “seasoned trader.” He also claimed he was a graduate of Dartmouth College and had previously worked for Merrill Lynch, according to the Justice Department.

Once people gave him their money, Slaga allegedly fabricated numerous websites and documents to show investors they were making returns, despite never actually investing the funds. Some of the bogus documents made it look like Slaga's businesses got the green light from big financial auditors such as Deloitte, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, and reported fake profits.

Authorities allege Slaga used victims' money to pay other investors, pay commissions and cover his rent, personal stock trading and credit card debts. 

The SEC filing also states he used the money for, "travel, restaurants, jewelry, and rent for properties in Florida, the
Bahamas, and Barbados."

According to the filing, Slaga also did actually invest some of the money in a personal account, but "lost more than $450,000 through his trading activity."

Slaga was convicted of wire fraud in 2003, a crime for which he was sentenced to four years in federal prison and ordered to pay just shy of $20 million in restitution. He is accused of failing to disclose his criminal background to the investors. 

