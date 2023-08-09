Swindler Posed as Ivy League Wall Street Expert to Scam Wealthy Investors of Millions: Feds

A convicted fraudster is on the loose and wanted by federal authorities after allegedly posing as an ivy league graduate and experienced Wall Street trader in an elaborate $3.1 million securities scam.
50-year-old Christopher Anthony Slaga, who has been using the alias "Keith Renko," was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week for allegedly defrauding 13 investors. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud charge he's found guilty of.
By pretending to be "running a hedge fund for lay people," Slaga convinced investors to fork over at least $25,000 in "capital commitments" to his companies. According to the SEC filing, he even referenced the film The Big Short to convince people to invest. The filing also notes that he would cold contact potential investors on LinkedIn.
To gain the trust of the investors, Slaga allegedly told them he had personally invested $2 million in his companies and was a “seasoned trader.” He also claimed he was a graduate of Dartmouth College and had previously worked for Merrill Lynch, according to the Justice Department.
- Wall Street Titan Stanley Druckenmiller Endorses Tim Scott for President
- Before Entering Politics, Ron DeSantis Touted His Ivy League Pedigree as a Test Prep Entrepreneur
- Merrill Lynch and Parent Bank of America Fined $12 Million by Regulators for Ignoring Criminally-Suspicious Activity
- Study: Wealthy Students Outnumber Middle Class Peers with Similar Test Scores at Elite Colleges
- Wall Street Journal Warns GOP Could Slam into ‘Suburban Wall’ with Trump
- Wall Street Bets on Resilient US Consumers Even as Recession Fears Still Loom
Once people gave him their money, Slaga allegedly fabricated numerous websites and documents to show investors they were making returns, despite never actually investing the funds. Some of the bogus documents made it look like Slaga's businesses got the green light from big financial auditors such as Deloitte, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, and reported fake profits.
Authorities allege Slaga used victims' money to pay other investors, pay commissions and cover his rent, personal stock trading and credit card debts.
The SEC filing also states he used the money for, "travel, restaurants, jewelry, and rent for properties in Florida, the
Bahamas, and Barbados."
According to the filing, Slaga also did actually invest some of the money in a personal account, but "lost more than $450,000 through his trading activity."
Slaga was convicted of wire fraud in 2003, a crime for which he was sentenced to four years in federal prison and ordered to pay just shy of $20 million in restitution. He is accused of failing to disclose his criminal background to the investors.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews