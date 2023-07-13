Swimming With Sharks: Video Shows Great Whites Lurking Among California Surfers - The Messenger
Swimming With Sharks: Video Shows Great Whites Lurking Among California Surfers

Shark sightings are on the rise in the San Diego area

Published
Dan Gooding
JWPlayer

New drone footage shows just how close some of the Great White sharks that have been lurking off the California coast are getting to surfers.

The footage, captured by YouTuber Kevin Christopherson, shows around four or five of the potentially killer sharks in the waters of San Onofre, in San Diego County.

The video shows surfers passing directly over the sharks as they ride the waves.

Several Great White Sharks Spotted Swimming with Surfers Near Shores of San Onofre Beach
Surfers floating just a few feet from a Great White off the San Diego coastKevin Christopherson @ Enci Media / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
Shark sightings are on the rise in the San Diego area, which is known to be a breeding ground.

There have been 23 shark "incidents" since 2020 compared to 55 across the entire 2010s, according to California's Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Most of these occur around San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Monterey.

On the east coast, drones are being deployed in New York after a spate of shark attacks, though one expert told The Messenger that the chances of being attacked is still extremely low.

