Swimming With Sharks: Video Shows Great Whites Lurking Among California Surfers
Shark sightings are on the rise in the San Diego area
New drone footage shows just how close some of the Great White sharks that have been lurking off the California coast are getting to surfers.
The footage, captured by YouTuber Kevin Christopherson, shows around four or five of the potentially killer sharks in the waters of San Onofre, in San Diego County.
The video shows surfers passing directly over the sharks as they ride the waves.
- Video Shows Large Shark Swim Among Florida Beachgoers Close to Shore: ‘Good God, People!’
- Great White Sharks Spotted Off Coast of Famous California Nude Beach
- 1,400-Lb. Great White Shark Spotted Off North Carolina Coast
- Video Shows Great White Shark Attacking Dolphin off Popular Beach
- A Great White Shark Swam Past New York Beaches Before Recent Spate of Bites
Shark sightings are on the rise in the San Diego area, which is known to be a breeding ground.
There have been 23 shark "incidents" since 2020 compared to 55 across the entire 2010s, according to California's Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Most of these occur around San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Monterey.
On the east coast, drones are being deployed in New York after a spate of shark attacks, though one expert told The Messenger that the chances of being attacked is still extremely low.
